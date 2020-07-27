Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

SASR stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $120,576 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

