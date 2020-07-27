Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XENE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of XENE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

