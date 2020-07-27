Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.30 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($5.96) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.83) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.94 ($5.55).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €4.59 ($5.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €4.25 and a 200-day moving average of €4.29. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a one year high of €6.83 ($7.68).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.