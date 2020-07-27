RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on RANJY. UBS Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.26. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

