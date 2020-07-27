Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.24 ($93.52).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €85.80 ($96.40) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company’s 50-day moving average is €83.87 and its 200 day moving average is €83.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

