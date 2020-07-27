Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.85 ($58.26).

FRA:FRE opened at €44.50 ($50.00) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.54.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

