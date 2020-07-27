NIC (EGOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect NIC to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.33. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.