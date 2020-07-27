Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREX opened at $133.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $138.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

