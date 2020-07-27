Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 208 ($2.56) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Monday, May 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 152.29 ($1.87).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.