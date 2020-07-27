Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 2,700

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($50.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,692 ($33.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,024.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,091.82. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

