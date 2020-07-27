Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,070 ($50.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,692 ($33.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,024.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,091.82. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16).

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
NIC to Release Earnings on Wednesday
NIC to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Trex Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Trex Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Barclays Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley
Barclays Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads Price Target to GBX 2,700
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads Price Target to GBX 2,700


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report