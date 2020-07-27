BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price target (down previously from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.80. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a twelve month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

