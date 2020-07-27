KLA (KLAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLAC stock opened at $188.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

