Global Payments (GPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPN opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley
Barclays Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads Price Target to GBX 2,700
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts British American Tobacco Plc Ads Price Target to GBX 2,700
BHP Group PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Royal Bank of Canada
BHP Group PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Royal Bank of Canada
KLA Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
KLA Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Global Payments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Global Payments to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Britvic Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050
Britvic Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report