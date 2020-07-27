Global Payments (GPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPN opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

