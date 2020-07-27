Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 840 ($10.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 877.27 ($10.80).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 787 ($9.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 780.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

