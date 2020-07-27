AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AER stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

