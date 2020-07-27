Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.36–0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance at (0.36-0.34) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $101.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $111.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $1,427,247.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.