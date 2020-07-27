Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mattel Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

MAT opened at $11.34 on Monday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $6,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mattel by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.