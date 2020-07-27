Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $3.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $3.90 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $13.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $18.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $54.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 592,068 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.