Piper Sandler Comments on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Par Pacific stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 4.5% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 221,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 416.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $653,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

