Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

NYSE:STL opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

