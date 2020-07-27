Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 79.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

