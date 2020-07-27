Biogen Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $35.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $35.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $33.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $272.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

