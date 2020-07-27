FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $35.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.53. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $272.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.28. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

