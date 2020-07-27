Biogen Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $34.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $34.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $32.70. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $34.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.36 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.33 on Monday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

