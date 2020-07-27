$106.44 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $106.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.84 million and the lowest is $104.00 million. Novocure reported sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $437.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $444.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $547.66 million, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $616.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $636,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,480 shares of company stock worth $7,607,812 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $4,214,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Novocure stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

