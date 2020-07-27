$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $35.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $36.20 million. CareDx reported sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $154.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.49 million, with estimates ranging from $199.34 million to $206.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

CareDx stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,730.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $840,806.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,109,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 121,077 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

