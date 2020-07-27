ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($32.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($52.78) to GBX 4,309 ($53.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,650 ($44.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Investec raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,543.76 ($43.61).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,363 ($41.39) on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,323.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,795.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 63.10.

In other news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.