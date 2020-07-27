Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ascential to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 289 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.67) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.18. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

