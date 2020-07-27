Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASCL. HSBC raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.95.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 42,951 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

