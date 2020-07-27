Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ascential to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 289 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.67) on Monday. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.