AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Securities downgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 7,600 ($93.53) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($110.76) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,652 ($106.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,543.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,903.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

