Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cairn Energy to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.03) to GBX 131 ($1.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.50 ($2.04).

CNE opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $733.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.67). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

