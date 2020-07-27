Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON CPC opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 million and a PE ratio of 31.59. City Pub Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 226 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.08.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

