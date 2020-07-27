Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Energean Oil & Gas from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 930 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,051 ($12.93).

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 579 ($7.13) on Monday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,092 ($13.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 635.05.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Benos bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 568 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £113,600 ($139,798.18). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($63,992.12).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.