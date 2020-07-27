Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 257 ($3.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($6.89).

Get Headlam Group alerts:

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.