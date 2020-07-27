Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 257 ($3.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($6.89).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$106.44 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd This Quarter
$106.44 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd This Quarter
$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc This Quarter
$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc This Quarter
ASOS Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
ASOS Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital
Ascential Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital
Ascential Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital
Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential
Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential
Ascential Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Ascential Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report