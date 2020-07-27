Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 257 ($3.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($6.89).
Headlam Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.