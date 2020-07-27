International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Commerzbank cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.12) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 396.56 ($4.88).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.44) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

