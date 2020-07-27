Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 54.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 770.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 752.41. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 922 ($11.35).

In other news, insider Paul Gannon purchased 115,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,736.89).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.