Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RGL opened at GBX 68 ($0.84) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.51).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

