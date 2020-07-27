Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of RGL opened at GBX 68 ($0.84) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.51).
About Regional REIT
