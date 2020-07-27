Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.22) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 250 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.04).

LON SIG opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.79) on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 757.71 ($9.32). The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62.

Analyst Recommendations for Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG)

