Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SLP opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.82).
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.