Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.82).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

