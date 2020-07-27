Zacks: Brokerages Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will post sales of $516.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $524.88 million. Servicemaster Global posted sales of $560.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SERV opened at $37.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

