Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report $186.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.30 million. Exterran reported sales of $390.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $802.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $826.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exterran by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exterran by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Exterran by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.