Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.83 Million

Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post sales of $301.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

