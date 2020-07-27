Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

MCFT stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $406.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

