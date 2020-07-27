$20,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will report $20,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $30,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $810,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $1.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.11.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

