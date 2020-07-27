Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $10.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $14.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $55.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $56.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $64.00 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $67.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.95.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,992.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 78,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $181,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,269 shares of company stock worth $343,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

