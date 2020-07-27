$239.83 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report $239.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $459.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OUT stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 820.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,800 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,311,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

