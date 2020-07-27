Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after buying an additional 308,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $66,761,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

