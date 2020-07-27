$49.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to announce sales of $49.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $50.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $197.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.33 million, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $213.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.51. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

