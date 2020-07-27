Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.