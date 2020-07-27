Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded at Main First Bank

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: Compound Interest

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Koninklijke DSM Upgraded at Main First Bank
Koninklijke DSM Upgraded at Main First Bank
DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sartorius
DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sartorius
Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group
Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Unilever Group
SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank
Dirtt Environmental Solutions to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Dirtt Environmental Solutions to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Ichor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Ichor Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report